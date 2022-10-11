Russia carries out massive strike on Ukraine for 2nd day

Russia's armed forces continued hitting objects of Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure, the Defense Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a massive strike with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons at the facilities of the military administration and the energy system of Ukraine.

"The target of the strike has been achieved. All assigned objects are hit," Igor Konashenkov said at a press briefing in Moscow.

Konashenkov added that a counteroffensive attempt by the Ukrainian army near the city of Kupiansk, the Zherebets river, and in the Zaporizhzhia region was thwarted.

Putin said Monday that targets in Ukraine were hit in response to Saturday's explosion on the Kerch Bridge and other "terrorist attacks" carried out by Ukraine's intelligence.

While Kyiv has not explicitly claimed responsibility, multiple statements by top Ukrainian officials pointed to the possibility, including one from presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak, who said the blast was just “the beginning.”