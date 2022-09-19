Russia, China hold 2-day security consultations

Moscow and Beijing held two-day consultations on strategic security in China, the Security Council of Russia said in a statement on Monday.

The Russian delegation, headed by Nikolay Patrushev, secretary of the council, traveled to the city of Nanping to meet Chinese delegation led by Yang Jiechi, a high-ranking Chinese politician and diplomat, serving as a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party.

The two delegations deliberated on the implementation of agreements reached at last week's meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, their first since the outbreak of the Ukraine war in February.

China has not supported Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, but has condemned unilateral Western sanctions on Moscow.

The officials exchanged views on regional and international issues, and stressed the importance of increasing bilateral coordination.

"The policy of developing a strategic partnership with China is an absolute priority of Russia's foreign policy, enjoys broad support of the peoples of the two countries, and is based on deep mutual trust," the statement quoted Patrushev as saying.

Particular attention was paid to building up contacts between Russia and China within the framework of the UN, SCO and BRICS, mustering mutual support on important global issues.

The delegations also spoke about the situation in Afghanistan, and the Asia-Pacific region, including in the Korean peninsula and around Taiwan, which China claims as its breakaway province.

"The interlocutors expressed concern about the escalation of tension on the part of the United States and its allies in the region. The situation in Ukraine was also touched upon," the statement said.

Russia and China, which declared a "no limits" partnership in February, agreed on furthering military cooperation, with an emphasis on joint exercises and patrols, as well as strengthening contacts between the general staffs, it added.

"Mutual interest was expressed in maintaining a high level of military-technical cooperation. The ways of consistent strengthening of trade and economic relations are outlined," it said.