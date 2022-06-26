Russia claims hitting 3 military training centers in Ukraine

The Russian armed forces hit three Ukrainian military facilities with high-precision weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Sunday.

Igor Konashenkov, the ministry spokesman, said that the Ukrainian military training centers were targeted in Chernihiv, Zhytomyr and Lviv.

Konashenkov also added that the Ukrainian army once again attempted an unsuccessful attack on Snake Island with aircraft and multiple rocket launchers.

"To date, 215 aircraft, 132 helicopters, 1,363 unmanned aerial vehicles, 350 air defense missile systems, 3,809 tanks and armored vehicles, 682 multiple rocket launchers, and 3,012 special military vehicles have been destroyed in Ukraine," he said.