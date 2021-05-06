Russia clears single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine for use

Russia on Thursday approved a one-shot version of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for use in the country.

A single shot of Sputnik Light is enough to trigger a strong immune response, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.

The efficiency of Sputnik Light “was 79.4% from the 28th day after receiving immunization,” read the statement.

“The effectiveness rate of about 80% is higher than that of many vaccines that require two shots,” the RDIF said.

The efficiency rate was calculated based on data from the first and second phases of trials held from December 5, 2020, until April 15, 2021, according to the RDIF.

The third phase of the clinical trial involving 7,000 people is taking place in Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Ghana, and some other countries, with the interim results expected in May.

AA