Russia closely following Ukraine's NATO bid

Russia is closely monitoring the accelerated process of Ukraine's application to NATO, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said Ukraine's intention to join NATO was one of the main reasons for Russia to start its war.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last Friday the country has officially applied to NATO for membership.

Peskov added that the reaction within NATO is different, some countries are in favor, while others are not, but all members speak about the rule of consensus.

The spokesman said Moscow is aware of Türkiye's talks with the US on Ukraine.

Use of nuclear weapons

To a question, Peskov said Russia will only use nuclear weapons for defense and if there was a threat to its existence.

He called the Western sanctions on Russia "a double-edged weapon."

"All these sanctions are boomeranging back into global inflation, they are boomeranging back into global hunger, they are boomeranging back into the global energy crisis," he said.

About sanctions against him and his family, he said: "We got used to it."

Nord Stream pipelines restoration

Peskov said Russia is not aware of when Nord Stream pipelines will be restored.

"There is an understanding that it needs to be restored, there is an understanding that, in general, anything can be restored," he said, adding that there is a need to assess the damage done to the site.

Asked about the US position on the issue, Peskov said Washington gets the chance to sell more liquified natural gas if Nord Stream stops functioning.

The offshore pipelines which run from Russia to Germany suffered four leaks in the past week.

Russia and Western countries have both accused each other of sabotage.