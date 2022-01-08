Russia criticizes Blinken’s remarks on military mission in Kazakhstan

Russia has criticized the remarks of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Moscow’s decision to send troops to Kazakhstan as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping mission.

Sending the CSTO mission to Kazakhstan upon the request of the country’s leadership is "completely legitimate," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote in a post on her Telegram channel.

Her remarks came after Blinken warned Kazakhstan that it will have a “difficult” time getting the Russian forces to leave.

"One lesson from past history: when Russians are in your house, it's sometimes very difficult to get them to leave," he added.

Zakharova termed Blinken’s remarks a “boorish joke.”

"When there are Americans in your house, it can be difficult to stay alive, not to be robbed or raped. Only this is taught to us not by the recent past, but by all 300 years of American statehood. Indians of the North American continent, Koreans, Vietnamese, Iraqis, Panamanians, Yugoslavs, Libyans, Syrians and many other unfortunate people who were unlucky enough to see these uninvited guests at home will tell a lot about this," Zakharova went on to say.

Amid nationwide protests prompted by an increase in liquified petroleum gas prices, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested assistance from CSTO, a Eurasian military alliance of five former Soviet republics and Russia.

According to the country’s Interior Ministry, at least 18 security officers and 26 protesters have lost their lives during the ongoing unrest.