Russia on Thursday declared a Romanian diplomat persona non grata.

In a statement on its website, the Foreign Ministry said the step was taken in response of a Russian diplomat's expulsion from Romania.

A note on the decision was given to Romania's charge d'affaires in Moscow, Costi Ionita, who was summoned to the ministry, the statement added.

On Aug. 19, Romania declared persona non grata a staff member of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest and was given a week to leave the country.