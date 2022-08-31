Russia expects IAEA visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant despite shelling

Moscow hopes that a visit by representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) in Ukraine despite shelling, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We hope that this mission will take place as negotiated and agreed. I repeat once again, we are interested in this mission and have been waiting for it for a long time," Peskov said at a press briefing in Moscow.

In the meanwhile, Russia will continue to draw the attention of the entire world community to the "irresponsible behavior of the Ukrainian military," Peskov said, adding that by shelling the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Kyiv puts the facility and nearby territories in great danger.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the IAEA, said Monday the mission was on its way and will visit the embattled power plant this week.

Under Moscow’s control since early in the Russian-launched war, Europe's largest nuclear power plant has been shelled several times, raising concerns of a nuclear disaster.

The IAEA will discuss the options of further cooperation aiming to secure the plant from destruction, including organizing a permanent stay of the IAEA experts at the plant.

Moscow to monitor EU actions regarding ban for Schengen visas for Russians

The Russian "special military operation" continues "methodically, in accordance with the plan," and "all goals will be achieved," the spokesman noted.

Peskov called "fake" media reports, claiming Iran delivered Russia unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the use in Ukraine.

Commenting on the ongoing discussions about full ban on Schengen visas for Russian citizens, Peskov said: "Step by step, both Brussels and individual European capitals demonstrate an absolute lack of reason."

"The lack of reason among European politicians manifests itself in impulses of hatred towards Russia, in absolutely irrational and even absurd actions in the energy plan, for which the population of European countries has to pay, but which makes it possible to earn well, for example, for companies from the United States," he said.

Russia will monitor what decision the EU will make on visas for Russians, will not leave it unanswered and will protect the interests of its citizens, he promised.

"Responding, we will do it in a way that best suits our interests and protects the interests of our citizens," he stressed.

To fears that Russia will not resume gas deliveries to Europe once the maintenance works on Nord Stream pipeline are over, Peskov said that apart from the technological problems caused by sanctions, nothing hinders deliveries of the Russian fuel to Europe.

"European countries, the UK, Canada, and the US have imposed sanctions against Russia, which do not allow for normal maintenance and repair work, and also do not allow for the legal return of the necessary components and assemblies to their places of operation."

Gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream gas pipeline will be suspended for three days from August 31 due to the repair of the only gas pump remaining in operation.

The Kremlin spokesman then admitted that problems, related to the transit of goods from Russia to its semi-exclave Kaliningrad are still present.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss them with Kaliningrad region governor Anton Alikhanov during his visit to the city of Kaliningrad on Sept.1, Peskov said.

Located on the Baltic Sea, Kaliningrad is sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania and is separated overland from the main part of Russia by Lithuania, Latvia, and Belarus. The majority of railway transit between Russia and Kaliningrad was carried out through Belarus and Lithuania.

On June 18, Kaliningrad Governor Anton Alikhanov announced that Lithuanian railways had notified the region's authorities of imposing restrictions on the transit of goods that are subject to EU sanctions from Russia to Kaliningrad.

Later the conflict was relatively settled, however, the region remains one of the most vulnerable Russian territories.

Güncelleme Tarihi: 31 Ağustos 2022, 19:21