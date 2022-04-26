Russia expels 3 Swedish diplomats in retaliatory move

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it summoned Sweden's ambassador, Malena Mard, and handed her a note about the expulsion of three Swedish diplomats from Moscow.

The step was taken in response to the expulsion of 3 Russian diplomats from Stockholm, Sweden's military support to Ukraine and "the cover-up of crimes of Ukrainian nationalists against the civilian population of Donbass and Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

On April 5, Sweden expelled 3 Russian diplomats, accusing them of "not working in accordance with the Vienna convention (on diplomatic ties)."

