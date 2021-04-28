Russia expels 7 diplomats in retaliatory move

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday another round of diplomats expulsion.

In a statement on its website, the ministry said it declared seven diplomats -- three Slovak, two Latvian, an Estonian, and a Lithuanian -- persona non grata in a tit-for-tat move.

The heads of the related mission were expressed "a decisive protest" in connection with their "false solidarity" with the Czech Republic.

Czechia accused Russia of involvement in the 2014 explosions at military warehouses in the town of Vrbetice which left two people dead.

Russia protested the decision, terming it “unfounded.” It recalled that earlier, Czech authorities had investigated the case and found the companies that owned the warehouses guilty.

The countries then exchanged diplomats expulsions, while Prague was supported by some countries, including Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, and Slovakia.

AA