Russia formally protests US arms shipment to Ukraine: report

Russia has formally protested via a diplomatic note ongoing US arms shipments to Ukraine, warning of "unpredictable consequences" if they continue, according to a report published on Friday.

The demarche, sent this week according to CNN, came as US President Joe Biden signed off on an additional $800 million in military aid to Kyiv.

Biden's decision included armaments the US has previously shied away from providing including Mi-17 helicopters, and Howitzer artillery cannons.

An anonymous source told CNN it was unclear if Russia's note meant Moscow would change its actions in response to the US shipments in any way, but said it could signal the Kremlin will adopt a more aggressive posture against the US and its NATO allies.

A State Department spokesperson did not confirm any correspondence, but said US and allied arms shipments have been used "to extraordinary effect" in Ukraine's defense against Russia's war.

"What we can confirm is that, along with Allies and partners, we are providing Ukraine with billions of dollars worth of security assistance, which our Ukrainian partners are using to extraordinary effect to defend their country against Russia's unprovoked aggression and horrific acts of violence," the spokesperson said.

The US has previously delivered small arms, anti-tank systems like Javelin missiles, anti-air MANPAD systems such as the Stinger, and drones, including the Switchblade loitering munition.

The new aid package includes 18 155 mm Howitzers and 40,000 rounds, 10 counter-artillery radars, 300 Switchblade drones, 500 Javelin and "thousands" of other anti-armor weapons, 200 armored personnel carriers, 11 Mi-17 helicopters, claymore mines, unmanned coastal defense vehicles and other equipment, the White House said.

At least 1,982 civilians have been killed and 2,651 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war in late February, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be much higher.

More than 4.6 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.