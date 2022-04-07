Russia hits 4 large fuel depots in Ukraine: Foreign Ministry spokesman

Four large fuel bases were destroyed in Ukraine with high-precision weapons on Wednesday night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"High-precision air- and sea-based missiles hit four fuel bases in area of the settlements of Mykolaiv, Zaporozhizhia, Kharkiv and Chuhuiv, from which fuel was supplied to the Ukrainian troops near Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Donbas," ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a daily press briefing in Moscow.

Air forces also hit Ukraine's 29 military objects, including two command points, a radar of the S-300 air defense system, seven artillery batteries, an ammunition depot, and 10 points of concentration of military equipment, he said, adding that air defense systems downed five drones, he said.

"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 125 aircraft, 93 helicopters, 413 unmanned aerial vehicles, 227 air defense systems, 1,987 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 218 multiple rocket launchers, 866 field artillery and mortars, as well as 1,894 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed," he said.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has drawn international outrage, with the EU, US and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

In response, Russia imposed visa restrictions on citizens of "unfriendly countries," and asked these states to pay for its energy in rubles.