Russia imposes sanctions on 62 Canadian citizens

Continuing the fallout from the Ukraine war, Russia on Friday imposed sanctions on 62 Canadian citizens, barring them from entering the country, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

In a written statement, the ministry said the step was taken in response to Canada's sanctions on Russian government officials, journalists, experts, and Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church.

The Canadian sanctions were imposed over Russia's war on Ukraine, now in its sixth month.

The ministry also published the names of Canadians on the sanctions list, including Foreign Ministry and Prime Ministry officials, as well as political analysts, artists, and religious figures.

"The administration of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken hostile actions against Russia," the statement said.