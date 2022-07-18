Russia in its development not to return to decades ago: Putin

Russia, amid sanctions on the country, will not give up its development and will not return to decades ago as the "ill-wishers" predict, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Chairing the meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects via a video link, Putin also vowed to beat the "colossal" high-tech problems caused by the Western sanctions.

He underlined that Russia today faces "almost complete closure of access to foreign high-tech products," noting that the restrictions are done "intentionally, on purpose."

Putin also emphasized that those technologies are the basis for the progressive development of any country in the modern world.

"This is exactly where they are trying to put up obstacles for us in order to restrain the development of Russia," he added.