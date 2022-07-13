Russia opens criminal case against opposition figure Ilya Yashin: Lawyer

Russian authorities have opened a criminal case against Ilya Yashin, one of the country’s prominent opposition figures, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

Yashin is accused of spreading “false information” about the Russian army, Vadim Prokhorov said on Facebook.

Prokhorov said that he got a call from an investigator who told him Yashin’s house is being searched.

Yashin is a prominent opposition figure in Russia since the mass protests against President Vladimir Putin in 2011-2012.

He has repeatedly denounced the ongoing Russian attack on Ukraine.