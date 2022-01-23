Russia registers new all-time high daily COVID cases

Russia on Sunday registered a new all-time high number of COVID-19 cases as 63,205 people tested positive over the past day.

The latest addition has raised the overall case tally to 11.1 million, while the country has lost 326,122 people to the coronavirus so far with 679 new fatalities recorded over the past day, the emergency task force said in a daily report.

A further 23,045 people recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 10 million. The active coronavirus cases currently stand at 758,457.

The authorities explain the quick growth in new cases with the spread of the omicron variant, which has been detected in 64 of 85 regions thus far.

However, the dominant variant in Russia is delta, which accounts for nearly 52% of all new infections, according to the daily report.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed some 5.6 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with nearly 350 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US’ John Hopkins University.