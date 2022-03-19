Russia reports 1st use of hypersonic missiles in Ukraine war

Russia has used its hypersonic Kinzhal missiles for the first time in Ukraine to destroy an underground weapons depot, its Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

“On March 18, Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic ballistic missiles destroyed a large underground storage facility for missiles and aviation ammunition of Ukrainian troops in Delyatin, Ivano-Frankovsk region,” said Igor Konashenkov, the ministry spokesperson.

He said 69 more elements of the Ukrainian military were hit in overnight operations, while 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down by Russian air defense systems.

As of now, Russian forces have destroyed 196 Ukrainian UAVs, 1,438 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 145 multiple launch rocket systems, 556 field artillery and mortars, and 1,237 special military vehicles, the spokesperson added.

Konashenkov said Russia’s “special military operation” is continuing with full force in Ukraine.

Russian losses mounting, says Ukraine

The Ukrainian military also reported more attacks on Russian forces, saying it has now killed at least 14,400 Russian soldiers in combat operations.

At least 95 Russian aircraft, 115 helicopters, 466 tanks, 914 vehicles, 60 fuel carriers, 17 UAVs and three light speedboats have been destroyed so far, according to a statement by the Ukrainian General Staff.

Claims on casualties and damages from both sides, however, have not been independently verified.

According to UN estimates, at least 816 civilians have been killed and 1,333 injured in Ukraine since the war started on Feb. 24.

The UN, however, has said the figures are likely to be much higher.

More than 3.27 million people have fled from Ukraine, while some 6.48 million are estimated to be internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.