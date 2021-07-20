Russia reports 23,770 new COVID-19 cases, 784 deaths

Russia registered 23,770 new COVID-19 cases, authorities said on Tuesday, pushing the total number of infections past 6 million.

The number of active cases in Russia has reached 474,401, according to the country’s coronavirus emergency task force.

Some 784 people died of the virus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 149,922. At least 22,218 more patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 5.38 million.

Meanwhile, efforts by the Moscow authorities bore fruits and the situation in the Russian capital has started improving as the number of daily cases reduced almost by half from 6,000-7,000 per day to 3,000-4,000 per day.

The officials even eased some restrictive measures, including mandatory QR pass for visiting eateries.

According to Moscow Mayor, over 100,000 people get vaccinated in Russia's capital daily.

However, chief sanitary officer Anna Popova said the situation remains tense, the coronavirus morbidity is climbing up in 71 of 85 Russian regions, mainly because of the spread of the Delta strain.

Popova called on adhering to protective measures and pushing immunization campaign, stressing that it will prevent both the spread and further mutation of the new coronavirus strain.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.09 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with nearly 191 million cases reported, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

AA