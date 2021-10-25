Russia reports record-high COVID-19 cases

Russia on Monday reported a record-high number of coronavirus cases with 37,930 people testing positive for COVID-19 over the past day, taking the nationwide tally to 8.27 million.

The active cases currently stand at 861,293, Russia’s coronavirus emergency task force said in a daily report.

The fatalities rose by 1,069 over the last 24 hours to reach 231,669, while 20,690 won the battle against the virus taking recoveries to 7.18 million.

Starting Oct. 28, Russia will have a national 10-day non-working period aiming to stem the spread of the virus.

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recommending the regional authorities to restrict eateries and prohibit mass entertainment events from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The final decision on introducing the measures is delegated to the heads of the regions, the decree said.

Putin also recommended stepping up testing for COVID-19 and vaccination against the virus.

He also advised providing employees who get the jabs with two paid days off.

Putin instructed the Health Ministry to send to the worst-hit regions additional medical teams, and the Emergency Ministry to assist the local authorities in fighting COVID-19.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 4.95 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with over 243.7 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

