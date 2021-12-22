Russia's Putin discusses security proposal with French, German leaders

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday discussed Russia’s proposal on security guarantees with the leaders of France and Germany.

Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke about “ways of enhancing stability and security in Europe, with a focus on the drafts of a Russia-US treaty on security guarantees and an agreement on measures to ensure the security of Russia and the NATO member countries, which were sent to the addressees, including France, and then published,” according to a Kremlin statement.

The phone call also included discussions about the situation in Ukraine and “recent complications” caused by Kyiv’s “unwillingness to honor the Minsk agreements.”

Putin emphasized that “holding a new summit in the Normandy format” was possible if Kyiv takes “practical steps” to implement the Minsk agreements.

On the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, the leaders “expressed satisfaction with how the situation has stabilized and with the efforts to return to peaceful life and restore economic and transport links in the region,” the statement said.

“It was noted that Russia and France are coordinating actions on these issues and intend to continue doing so,” it added.

At Macron’s initiative, the two presidents also spoke about the situation in Mali.

Putin also brought up the restrictions on the Russia Today news channel in France, saying he hopes “that our channel will be given the same opportunities to work without discrimination that French media enjoy in Russia,” the Kremlin said.

Call with Scholz

In a separate phone call, Putin congratulated new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the start of his tenure.

“Both sides expressed interest in further developing bilateral ties and contacts via different channels,” read a Kremlin statement.

Putin spoke about the Russian proposals on “long-term legally binding security guarantees that rule out any further expansion of NATO eastwards and the deployment of offensive weapons systems in the countries adjacent to Russia,” it added.

“In this context, detailed comments were provided on the content of the draft Russian-US treaty on security guarantees and the draft agreement on measures to ensure security of Russia and NATO member states, which were sent to Russia’s Western partners, including Germany.”

Putin said he was hopeful that “serious talks would be organized on all issues raised by Russia.”

On the “domestic conflict in Ukraine,” Putin reiterated that Kyiv “refuses to honor its commitments under the 2015 Minsk agreements, which impedes the potential holding of a new summit in the Normandy format,” the Kremlin said.

The two leaders “agreed to continue exchanging views on the topics discussed and other international and bilateral issues during future contacts,” the statement concluded.