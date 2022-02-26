Russia says 821 Ukrainian military objects hit with cruise missiles

The Russian Defense Ministry said 821 objects of Ukraine's military infrastructure were disabled by Saturday morning.

According to the ministry's spokesman Igor Konashenkov, 14 military airfields, 19 control points and communication centers, 24 S-300 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, 48 radar stations were hit using cruise missiles over the past day.

"Over the night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation struck with high-precision long-range weapons using air- and sea-based cruise missiles at the objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine.

"I would like to emphasize once again that the fire is conducted only on the objects of the military infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, excluding damage to residential and social infrastructure," Konashenkov said at a press briefing in Moscow.

The Russian Armed Forces also downed seven Ukrainian fight jets, seven helicopters, and nine unmanned aerial vehicles, and disabled 87 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 28 multiple rocket launchers, 118 units of special military vehicles, and eight military motorboats, Konashenkov added.

Also, the Russian military took under control Ukraine's southern city of Melitopol, he claimed.

"Russian servicemen are taking all measures to ensure the safety of civilians and exclude provocations by Ukrainian special services and nationalists," the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Konashenkov claimed the forces of the rebel republics of Donbas continued moving forward, the troops of the Luhansk region advanced for 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) and those of the Donetsk region for 6 kilometers (3.7 miles).