Russia says hits tank repair factory in Kyiv

Russia said on Saturday that its forces hit a tank repair factory in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, and a military facility in the southern city of Nikolaev near the Black Sea with a high-precision long-range weapon from the air.

“High-precision, long-range air-based weapons destroyed production buildings of armored plant in Kyiv and military equipment repair facility in Nikolaev,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

During the day, 16 Ukrainian targets were hit by high-precision air-based missiles, including missile and artillery weapons depots, anti-aircraft weapons storage base, military equipment, and weapons concentration, it added.

Russia shot down one Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft in the air in the vicinity of Izyum, it said, adding: “Missile troops and artillery hit 811 targets, including 43 Ukrainian command posts, eight fuel columns for military equipment as well as 760 areas of enemy manpower concentration.

“In total, 133 aircraft, 458 unmanned aerial vehicles, 246 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,246 tanks, and other armored combat vehicles, 252 multiple launch rocket systems, 981 field artillery, and mortars, as well as 2,146 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation,” it said.