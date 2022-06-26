Russia says it gained full control of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine

Russia's Defense Ministry said Saturday that a few cities and settlements in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine had fallen under the full control of Russian forces.

Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Russian and Russian-backed forces in the region had gained full control of Severodonetsk and Borovskoye as well as the Voronove and Sirotino settlements.

An attempt by Ukrainian forces to turn a nitrogen factory into a center of resistance was thwarted by the Russian army, said Konashenkov.

"With the liberation of Severodonetsk and Borovskoye cities, the entire left bank area of the Siverskyi Donets River within the borders of the so-called Luhansk People's Republic had fallen under the full control of Russian forces,” he noted.

More than 4,634 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the war started Feb. 24, according to the UN.

More than 14 million people have been forced to flee their homes, including over 8 million that have fled to other countries, according to UN figures.