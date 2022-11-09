Russia says US may influence Kyiv's decision to start talks with Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday that the US may influence Ukraine to start peace talks with Russia.

"What is missing is Washington's desire, aspiration to encourage the Kyiv regime to do something constructive, the goal is different. The goal is destructive," Maria Zakharova said in an interview with Sputnik radio.

According to Zakharova, Ukraine is "forbidden" to have peace talks with Russia.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that "respect to the UN Charter, compensation for losses" are conditions for starting peace talks with Russia.

The Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and his deputies keep manifesting their "openness" for the talks with Kyiv without preconditions.