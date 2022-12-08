Russia says US plans to fuel conflict in Ukraine till 2025

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman on Thursday said the US plans to fuel the conflict in Ukraine through at least the end of 2025.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Maria Zakharova said such a conclusion may be drawn from documents published by US authorities – in late November they signed a 3-year, $1.2 billion contract with aerospace conglomerate Raytheon for the purchase of air defense systems for Kyiv.

She said the US presidential administration requested $37 billion in 2023 for additional assistance to Ukraine, adding that even the American media is "savoring the details of the corruption marathon: White House -- Kyiv -- White House."

She said Moscow expects that a significant part of this amount will go to the needs of the Ukrainian army, and the rest will "settle on accounts" in European, world banks and private funds.

Earlier, committees of both chambers of the US Congress agreed on a draft defense budget for next year, and the document provides for the transfer of at least $800 million to Ukraine.