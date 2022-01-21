Russia sends S-400 air defense systems to Belarus for joint military drill

Russia announced on Friday it started the transfer of two S-400 air defense systems to Belarus.

The S-400 systems will be set to the combat readiness check of the Union State organization, consisting of Russia and Belarus, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

After arriving at the destination, Russian forces will equip their positions and "take up training combat duty on air defense as part of the Unified Regional Air Defense System of Belarus and Russia," the ministry added.

The combat readiness check has two phases, with the first to last until Feb. 9, during which troops will be redeployed to Belarus and a joint military group will be created to protect important state and military facilities, as well as the air borders.

The second phase -- a joint exercise called Allied Determination - 2022 -- will last to Feb. 20. It will involve work on issues of suppressing and repelling external aggression, protecting the interests of the Union State, as well as countering terrorism, the statement added.