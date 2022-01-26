Russia sends Su-35S fighter jets to Belarus for military drill

Russia on Wednesday deployed Su-35S fighter jets to Belarus for a military drill, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

The ministry said the aircraft will take part in the combat readiness check of the Union State – an organization comprising Russia and Belarus – without specifying how many planes will take part in the drill.

Last week Russia also sent two S-400 air defense systems to Belarus with the same purpose – to take part in the joint combat readiness check.

The combat readiness check has two phases, with the first to last until Feb. 9, during which troops will be redeployed to Belarus and a joint military group will be created to protect important state and military facilities, as well as the air border.

The second phase – a joint exercise called Allied Determination 2022 – will last until Feb. 20. It will involve work on issues of suppressing and repelling external aggression, protecting the interests of the Union State, as well as countering terrorism.