Russia summons Ukraine's charge d'affaires after Molotov cocktail hit Russian Consulate

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced Friday it summoned the Ukrainian charge d'affaires after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the entrance of the Russian consulate in the Ukrainian city of Lviv.

The ministry said it made "a decisive protest" to the charge d'affaires and demanded Ukraine ensure the security of the Russian diplomatic mission under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry characterized the incident as "a terrorist attack" and said it was "inciting hatred and enmity towards Russia in Ukraine."

It said it expects apologies from Ukraine "for Kyiv's failure to fulfill its obligations to ensure proper security of the Russian consular institution," and demanded Ukraine find the guilty party and provide Russia with guarantees that similar incidents will not occur.

Simultaneously, the Russian Embassy in Ukraine sent a note of protest to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Police reported an unknown person threw a Molotov cocktail at the fence of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Lviv.

Investigators opened a criminal case under the "Hooliganism" article of the Ukrainian criminal code.

Authorities are conducting a pre-trial investigation, trying to establish the circumstances of the incident and the identity of the attacker.

