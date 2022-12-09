Russia suspects arson in massive Moscow fire: Local media

Russian officials suspect arson is behind a massive fire in the Moscow region which started early Friday and is still burning, according to local media reports.

A security guard was reportedly killed in the fire, according to Sergey Poletykin, head of the Emergency Ministry’s branch in the capital.

A total of 141 firefighters and 47 fire engines are currently involved in firefighting efforts at the scene.

Earlier, the fire reportedly spread to an area of 18,000 square meters (about 194,000 square feet) in the Mega Khimki shopping mall northwest of Moscow, with the entire building ablaze.

Later it was reduced to an area of ​​7,000 square meters (75,350 feet), the reports said.

The blaze reportedly began around 6.00 a.m. Moscow time (0300GMT).

The reason for the fire will be investigated after it is extinguished.