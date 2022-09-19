Russia to reopen embassy in Libya: Deputy foreign minister

Russia will soon reopen its embassy in Libya, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Monday. The diplomatic mission in Tripoli was relocated to neighboring Tunisia after being attacked in October 2013.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Bogdanov said the appointment of the ambassador will be announced soon.

"(Our) embassy is reopening in Libya in the near future ... you will learn about the appointment of an ambassador. Now we need to solve organizational issues, at the moment there is nowhere to work, temporarily, maybe our colleagues will work in some hotel," Bogdanov said.

About the Israeli parliamentary elections scheduled for Nov. 1, the diplomat said Moscow hopes the vote will bring improvement in bilateral relations.

Oil-rich Libya has been mired in conflict and violence since the overthrow of former ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.