Russia-Ukraine peace talks begin

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia began on Monday, five days after Moscow launched a war against its western neighbor.

Ukraine's delegation arrived on Monday morning at the Gomel region of Belarus, which borders both sides to the conflict.

The Russian delegation had come to the meeting location on Sunday.

Russia's attack on Ukraine entered its fifth day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military intervention last Thursday, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

The military move was met by an outcry from the international community, with the EU, UK, and US implementing a range of economic sanctions against the Kremlin.

Russia has been further isolated as its airlines have been banned from traveling in European airspace, as well as Canadian airspace, and a number of its banks have been kicked out of the SWIFT international banking system.