Russian, Armenian leaders mark 25th anniversary of friendship pact

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated the Armenian prime minister on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance.

The document signed in 1997 "fixed the priorities of interstate relations and contributed to bringing the traditionally friendly Russian-Armenian cooperation to a qualitatively new level," according to a Kremlin statement.

In a phone call, Armenia's Nikol Pashinyan and Putin expressed the mutual intention to further strengthen bilateral ties.

They also discussed "some practical aspects" of the implementation of the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, the statement added.

Putin and Pashinyan agreed to continue contacts at various levels, it said.

After a Russia-brokered deal ended the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020, the three countries agreed to develop economic ties and infrastructure for the benefit of the entire region.