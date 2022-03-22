Russian army’s human, material losses continue to soar: Ukrainian military

Nearly one month into the war in Ukraine, the human and material losses of the Russian army continue to soar, the Ukrainian military claimed on Tuesday.

Since Feb. 24, the day Russia launched the war, the Russian army, in addition to 15,300 troops, has lost 509 tanks, 1,556 armored personnel carriers, 252 artillery systems, 80 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,000 vehicles of various types, and 45 anti-aircraft warfare systems, the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement on Facebook.

Russians also lost 99 aircraft, 123 helicopters, 35 operational and tactical UAVs, and 15 special equipment units, the statement added.

Ukraine’s figures for Russian soldiers killed are higher than estimates such as those of the US government.

Russia's war against Ukraine has been roundly denounced by the international community and met with biting Western and allied sanctions and export controls. The economic fallout has been exacerbated by an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 925 civilians have been killed during the war and 1,496 have been injured, according to a UN tally, while warning the true total is likely much higher.

The hostilities have also driven 10 million people from their homes either internally or as some 3.5 million refugees who fled abroad, according to the UN refugee agency.