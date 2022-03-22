Russian attacks kill 117 children, injure 155: Ukraine

A total of 117 children have been killed in Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine as of Tuesday, according to Ukrainian officials.

Also, more than 155 children have been injured in the conflict, since it began late last month, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram.

Russian shelling also damaged 548 educational institutions, 72 of which were completely destroyed, it added.

At least 925 civilians have been killed and nearly 1,500 others injured in Ukraine since Russia began its attack on its western neighbor on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates.

Over 3.5 million people have fled Russia's war in Ukraine so far, according to the UN refugee agency and millions of others have been displaced internally.