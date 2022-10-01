Russian, Bahraini leaders discuss relations, regional matters in phone call: Kremlin

Russian and Bahraini leaders discussed relations and regional matters concerning both countries, the Kremlin said late Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa expressed a mutual commitment to pursue ties in a traditionally friendly, mutually beneficial and constructive manner, it said in a statement.

The leaders reiterated that the two countries share similar approaches to key aspects of the situation in the Middle East and North Africa.

“Interaction will be established as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in light of the procedure initiated at the recent summit in Samarkand for Bahrain to obtain dialogue partner status in the SCO,” it added.

Noteworthy in the statement were where it said Putin briefed Al Khalifa on the official annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson to Russia.

Putin announced Friday the "accession" of Ukraine’s four regions to Russia.

On Sept. 23 - 27, Ukraine’s separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and Russian-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson held referendums on joining Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that more than 98% of voters in the Ukrainian regions supported the "accession" to Russia.

The referendums have been condemned by the international community, with European nations and the US calling them "sham" and saying that they will not be recognized.