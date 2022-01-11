Russian, Chinese foreign ministers evaluate developments in Kazakhstan

Russia and China’s foreign ministers held a phone call Monday to discuss the latest developments in Kazakhstan.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi both strongly supported efforts by the Kazakh administration to restore order in the country.

During the meeting, concerns over the influence of foreign powers in the events in Kazakhstan were expressed, and it was noted that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took timely and proportional steps against the threats.

Lavrov also briefed Wang on Russia's security talks with the US which started in Geneva.

Some 164 people, including a 4-year-old girl, were killed during weeklong protests in the country, said Kazakh news channel Khabar 24, citing the Health Ministry.

The protests against an increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices turned into massive riots across Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev declared a state of emergency in the city of Almaty and the oil-rich Mangystau region, from where the protests spread to the rest of the country.

