Russian defense minister says 200,000 people reported to service under mobilization

More than 200,000 people have reported to service under partial mobilization, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a Defense Ministry meeting in the capital Moscow, Shoygu instructed the military chiefs to provide the conscripts with the necessary clothing, arms, and other equipment.

He informed that all newcomers are being trained at six centers and 80 training grounds.

"Military personnel will be sent to combat areas after training and combat coordination," Shoygu said, adding that new units will be mixed with experienced soldiers.

He added that a lot of volunteers come to military commissariats, willing to go to take part in military activities.

"It is extremely important to carefully approach each such request -- not to refuse anyone unless there are serious reasons for it," he said.

On Sept. 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared partial mobilization in the country, which will affect about 300,000 people aged 18-50.