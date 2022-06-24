Russian Embassy in Canada teases German envoy to country on Twitter

The Russian Embassy in Canada on Friday teased Germany’s Ambassador to the country Sabine Sparwasser on Twitter following her remarks that “Russia uses energy as a weapon.”

Quoting Robert Habeck, the German federal minister for economic affairs and climate action, Sparwasser tweeted: " 'This is a rough road our country will have to walk.' Minister Habeck @BMWK announced today that Germany now moves to level 2 on the gas emergency plans. Russia is using energy as a weapon against Europe.”

In response to Sparwasser, the Russian Embassy in Canada tweeted that the EU “got cornered by its own sanctions’ policy, declares intent to cut itself from (Russian) oil&gas, dubs (Russia) adversary and wants to suffocate (Russian) economy while still buying (Russian) gas.”