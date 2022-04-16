Russian FM discusses Karabakh with Armenian counterpart

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed recent developments on Karabakh in a phone talk with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The ministers exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia dated November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, with an emphasis on further steps to unblock transport communications in the region and the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," the ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and Ararat also spoke on prospects for the negotiation of a Baku-Yerevan peace treaty with Russia's support, and about the preparations to the upcoming visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Russia, the statement added.

Relations between Baku and Yerevan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

New clashes erupted in 2020, and Azerbaijani troops liberated swathes of occupied territory from Armenian troops before Russia brokered a cease-fire.

The three countries later agreed to develop economic ties and infrastructure for the benefit of the entire region.

Lavrov meets Frangieh

In a separate statement, the ministry said Lavrov met in Moscow Suleiman Frangieh, leader of Lebanon's Marada Movement.

"During the conversation, (Lavrov and Frangieh) discussed topical issues of further development of Russian-Lebanese traditionally friendly relations, including maintaining a regular political dialogue with the participation of representatives of the leading socio-political forces of Lebanon," the ministry said.

They also spoke on the situation in Lebanon ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections, which are scheduled later this year.