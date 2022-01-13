Russian, German foreign ministers to meet in Moscow next week

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will pay a visit to Moscow next week, a Russian official said on Thursday.

The visit, which will mark the first trip of Baerbock to Russia since she assumed office in December last year, will come on Jan. 18, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly press briefing in Moscow.

She added that Baerbock will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for "an in-depth exchange of views on the most pressing international issues."

The two top diplomats will discuss Russia's proposal on security guarantees, bilateral relations, the schedule of political contacts, cooperation in trade, economic and humanitarian areas, as well as inter-parliamentary and regional contacts, Zakharova elaborated.

"It is expected, of course, to pay attention to promoting cooperation in the field of renewable and hydrogen energy, climate protection, and ecology," she stated.