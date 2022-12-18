Russian missile attacks destroyed energy infrastructure in Kyiv: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that power outages persist in numerous areas as a result of the damage from Russia's attacks caused to energy infrastructure, with Kyiv experiencing the greatest losses.

Zelenskyy said on Telegram that the Russian army's missile raids on Friday destroyed numerous parts of Ukraine's electrical transmission lines.

He said there are issues with the delivery of water and electrical services in several regions.

"Kyiv's position is dire," he said.

Zelenskyy said authorities anticipate further assistance from partners in the area with air defense systems and that as a result, "the main form of Russian terror (missile terror) will become impossible."