Russian missiles hit shopping mall in Ukraine with over 1,000 people inside, Zelenskyy says

Russia hit on Monday a shopping center with more than 1,000 people in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The invaders hit a shopping mall ... the mall is on fire, it’s impossible to imagine the number of victims," he said on Telegram.

"Russia continues to take out its powerlessness on ordinary citizens. It is useless to hope for adequacy and humanity on its part,” the president added.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Internal Affairs Ministry of Ukraine, said the target was the Amstor shopping center.

"There were hundreds of people there at the time of the impact. I ask foreign media journalists to leave for Kremenchuk. We will show you this next war crime of Putin,” he said.

Ukraine's mission to the EU on Twitter said rescuers are trying to extinguish the fire. "Russia’s inhumanity has no limits. We call on partners to #ArmUkraineNow and stop war crimes against people," it said.