Russian, Palestinian presidents to meet on Tuesday

Kremlin says Vladimir Putin, Mahmoud Abbas to discuss situation in Middle East.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas in Russia's resort city of Sochi on Tuesday, a Kremlin statement said.

Putin and Abbas will discuss further development of bilateral cooperation and the situation in the Middle East, "taking into account Russia's efforts for a resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," the statement said.

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict dates back to 1917, when the British government, in the now-famous Balfour Declaration, called for "the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people."

