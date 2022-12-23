Russian president authorizes deals with sanctioned entities

Vladimir Putin allows government to issue temporary permissions for deals with sanctioned companies, individuals.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday authorized the government to issue temporary permissions for deals with entities under Russian sanctions.

The relevant decree was published on the governmental portal.

"To grant the Government of the Russian Federation the authority to issue temporary decisions for certain transactions (operations, actions) with persons under sanctions," it said.

The decree is valid as of the date of its publication and its provisions apply to legal relations arisen since May 3.

