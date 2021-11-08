Russian president, CIA director speak over phone

Kremlin spokesman Peskov says Putin, Burns discuss bilateral ties, cyber security, regional conflicts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone talk with CIA Director William Burns while he was on his two-day visit to Russia last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Putin and Burns discussed the issues of cyber security, bilateral relations, and the crisis in Russia-US diplomatic relations, Peskov told reporters.

The two also exchanged opinions on the regional crises, the spokesman added.

A high-ranking US delegation headed by Burns was in Moscow on Nov. 2-3.

On Nov. 2, the CIA chief discussed Russia-US bilateral relations with the Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev, according to the council's press service.

Burns on Nov. 3 spoke with Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SRV) Sergey Naryshkin about the fight against international terrorism and interdepartmental cooperation, the SVR press service said in a statement following the meeting.

