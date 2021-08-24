Russian president, Indian premier discuss Afghanistan over phone

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Putin and Modi stressed the importance of coordinated efforts to attain peace and stability in Afghanistan and to ensure security in the region, a Kremlin statement said.

They also agreed to establish a permanent channel for bilateral consultations on developments in Afghanistan.

"Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to Vladimir Putin for his assistance in combating the spread of coronavirus infection, including the supply and production of Russian vaccines in India, as well as the transfer of necessary medicines and medical equipment," the statement added.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan after taking Kabul on Aug. 15, forcing the president and other top officials to leave the country.

Following the departure of Ghani, former President Hamid Karzai, veteran politician Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and top peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah formed a council with an aim to ensure a smooth transfer of power.

AA