Russian president signs law banning surrogacy for foreigners

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed into law a bill banning foreign citizens and stateless people from providing surrogacy services in the country.

“For Russian citizens who are married, as well as single women, this opportunity remains. The ban will not apply to cases where a Russian citizen is in a registered marriage with a foreigner,” the State Duma, lower house of the parliament, said in a statement.

It also added that a child born in Russia by a surrogate mother who has entered into a surrogacy agreement with potential parents or a single woman will be able to acquire Russian citizenship by birth.

The State Duma previously announced on Dec. 8 that lawmakers adopted the bill in the second and third readings.