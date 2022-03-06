Russian rockets destroyed Vinnytsia airport, says Ukrainian president

Russia fired eight rockets at Ukraine’s Vinnytsia and completely destroyed the airport in the central-western city, the Ukrainian president said on Sunday.

In a video message on Telegram, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian forces continue to destroy infrastructures in Ukraine.

"I've just heard the report on the missile strike at Vinnytsia, 8 missiles. Against our city, against our peaceful Vinnytsia, which has never posed a threat to Russia in any way," he said.

Zelenskyy reiterated his call for a no-fly zone over Ukraine and stressed the importance of establishing humanitarian aid corridors.

"We are people and it is your humanitarian duty to protect us, to protect people. And you can do it," he urged the international community.

Russia's war on Ukraine has been met by outrage from the international community with the EU, UK, and US, among others, implementing a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.

At least 351 civilians, including 22 children and 41 women, have been killed and 707 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war in the Eastern European country on Feb. 24, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.