Russian strikes kill 128 children, injure 172: Ukraine

A total of 128 children have been killed in Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine as of Thursday, according to Ukrainian officials.

Also, more than 172 children have been injured in the conflict since it began late last month, the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

Russian shelling damaged 566 educational institutions, 73 of which were completely destroyed, it added.

At least 977 civilians have been killed so far in Ukraine and 1,594 injured, according to UN estimates. It has warned, however, that the exact toll is likely much higher as it has not been able to gain access to areas of increased hostilities.

Over 3.6 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.