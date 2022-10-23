Russian, US defense chiefs discuss global security over phone

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke over the phone on Friday.

The two defense chiefs discussed issues of international security, including the situation in Ukraine amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On October 21, 2022, telephone conversations were held between the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Army General Sergey Shoygu, and the Secretary of Defense of the United States of America, Lloyd Austin. Topical issues of international security, including the situation in Ukraine, were discussed," the statement said.